Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is narrowly leading the crowded Democrat field in New Mexico, an Emerson College poll revealed.

The poll, taken January 3-6, 2020, among 447 Democrat primary voters, showed the socialist senator narrowly leading the field with 28 percent support. Former vice president Joe Biden (D) fell closely behind with 27 percent support. The margin of error of +/- 4.6 percent puts the two at a virtual tie.

No other candidate comes close, with Andrew Yang coming in third place with ten percent support.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) followed with eight percent support, then came former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) and billionaire Michael Bloomberg (D), with seven percent and three percent, respectively.

The remaining candidates saw two percent support or less:

Bloomberg 3%

Klobuchar 2%

Booker 2%

Gabbard 2%

Steyer 1%

Delaney 0%

Bennet 0%

Patrick 0%

Castro 0%

Williamson 0%https://t.co/Ui3dj2ZvE6 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) January 7, 2020

More per Emerson:

As seen in previous Emerson primary polls, Sanders dominates with younger voters, taking 44% of the vote from those 18-29, and 36% from those 30-49. His numbers drop among those 50-64, taking 22% of that vote, and bottoms out with those over 65 at 7%. In an inverse relationship, Biden takes 17% of the vote from those under 50, and 37% of the vote with those over 50.

While the June 2 primary remains months away, Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson College Polling, said they examined sentiments in the state to “see how things might play out if the race is still contested at that point.”

“It appears if Sanders and Biden are able to emerge as the top two candidates, they are set up for a close showdown in New Mexico – but the race is still fluid as a majority of voters, 52%, say they could change their mind,” Kimball said.