A new poll shows that more Americans approve of President Donald Trump’s decision to approve an airstrike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani than those that disapprove.

While 43 percent of those polled say they approved, 38 percent said that they disapproved of the decision.

Soleimani was a top leader of the Iranian military and the elite Quds Force. He was killed in an airstrike on an envoy through the Baghdad airport on Thursday in Iraq.

Of the 43 percent that approved of the decision, 30 percent said that they strongly approved.

Another 19 percent said they were unsure if they approved or disapproved of the lethal airstrike.

The poll was conducted by YouGov for the Huffington Post and included responses from 1,000 US adults between January 3 and 5.

Critics of the airstrike say that the attack on one of Iran’s highest leaders could escalate the tensions in the Middle East into a third world war. Supporters of the president counter that Soleimani was a real terror threat to US citizens.

“We would have been culpably negligent had we not taken this action,” said State Secretary Mike Pompeo.

Others are accusing the president of ordering the strike to distract from the ongoing impeachment debacle.

“So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction?” responded Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Twitter. “Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will.”

Here’s more on the death of Soleimani:

[embedded content]

McConnell praises Trump’s Soleimani strike on Senate floor



www.youtube.com

