Trump over the weekend said the U.S. was prepared to hit cultural sites on Iran if Tehran strikes American personnel or sites in response to the targeted killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

Legal experts have said hitting cultural sites would amount to a war crime and Defense Secretary Mike Esper on Monday indicated such actions were not on the table, telling reporters that the Pentagon would “follow the laws of armed conflict.”

Mitchell questioned whether Pompeo would also push back on the president’s directive. “You’re not really wondering Andrea, you’re not really wondering,” Pompeo snapped back, defending that military action plans are legally vetted before being presented to the president and insisting there was no daylight between he and Trump. “I was unambiguous on Sunday,” the secretary continued, “It is completely consistent with what the president has said, every action we take will be consistent with international law and the American people can rest assured that that’s the case.”