Trump over the weekend said the U.S. was prepared to hit cultural sites on Iran if Tehran strikes American personnel or sites in response to the targeted killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.
Legal experts have said hitting cultural sites would amount to a war crime and Defense Secretary Mike Esper on Monday indicated such actions were not on the table, telling reporters that the Pentagon would “follow the laws of armed conflict.”
“You’re not really wondering Andrea, you’re not really wondering,” Pompeo snapped back, defending that military action plans are legally vetted before being presented to the president and insisting there was no daylight between he and Trump.
“I was unambiguous on Sunday,” the secretary continued, “It is completely consistent with what the president has said, every action we take will be consistent with international law and the American people can rest assured that that’s the case.”
“Let me tell you who has done damage to the Persian culture.
It’s not the United States of America.
The heated exchange came after Trump endured a barrage of criticism after tweeting over the weekend that the United States had compiled 52 targets — including those important to Iranian culture — that it would strike if Tehran were to take military action against American assets.
“They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site?” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, seeming to double down on the threat. “It doesn’t work that way.”
Trump’s advisers have largely tiptoed around his statements, Pompeo insisting in an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that any action the U.S. takes would be lawful.
White House counselor Kellyanne ConwayKellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTrump risks nuclear crisis in Iran Overnight Defense: Washington returns to Iran crisis | Defense chief denies US troops leaving Iraq | House sets vote on Iran war powers | Bolton willing to testify in impeachment trial Trump remarks on striking cultural sites in Iran provoke outrage MORE told reporters Monday that Iran had strategic military sites that also could be considered cultural sites, while insisting that Trump did not say definitively that the administration would target cultural sites.
“The president has identified those sites and has said that it may happen if Iran retaliates in a certain way,” Conway said. “You have the president on the record. You have to read the entire thing.”
Pompeo on Tuesday further condemned the Islamic regime as a grave danger to Iranian culture heritage.
“Let me tell you who has done damage to the Persian culture. It’s not the United States of America. It’s the Ayatollah,” Pompeo said, insisting that the Iranian regime has denied religious liberty and prevented the Persian culture from flourishing.
“The real risk to Persian culture is not the United States of America. There is no question about that.”