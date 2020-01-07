President Trump issued a statement on Twitter Tuesday night about the Iran missile attack on U.S. bases in Iraq. Trump said the initial assessment is still taking place but that “All is well!”

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

Early unconfirmed news reports are that there are no U.S. casualties. It appears the reports of a third base targeted were fog of war inaccurate.

There are no reports of U.S. retaliation this evening.

Shortly before Trump posted his statement, Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif posted to Twitter, “Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020

