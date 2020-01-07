A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, causing an island-wide blackout.

The quake was initially reported as 6.6 magnitude but was downgraded by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit 5.4 miles (8 kilometers) south of Indios, 7 miles north of Guayanilla, and 14 miles east-northeast of Ponce. There is no tsunami warning in effect, according to the National Weather Service. The temblor hit at 4:24 a.m., at a shallow depth of about 6 miles.

The energy provider for the island said that there was an island-wide blackout. Pictures showed damage to buildings and vehicles.

Puerto Rican Governor Wanda Garced said in a statement that public sector work was suspended.

“We want everyone to be safe. That is why the work in the public sector is suspended for today, so that they can be with their families, implementing their emergency plans,” she said. First responders were still working, she added later.

A map showing the location of the earthquake just off the coast of Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 2020. (USGS)

Albert Rodríguez, who is from the southwest town of Guánica, told The Associated Press that there was widespread damage near his house.

“The road is cracked in the middle and it lifted up,” he said.

Víctor Huérfano, director of Puerto Rico’s Seismic Network, added that official in Ponce told him there was widespread damage there.

“We expect that this will be the largest quake for now,” he said. “The aftershocks will continue for some time.”

The quake is the latest in a series of seismic events in the region, with multiple temblors over 5.5 taking place, including one just minutes after the 6.4 magnitude quake hit and another on Monday. The series of quakes started the night of Dec. 28.

According to the survey, the Caribbean area involves no fewer than four major plates and a number of “inclined zones of deep earthquakes.”

“Further east, from the Dominican Republic to the Island of Barbuda, relative motion between the North America plate and the Caribbean plate becomes increasingly complex and is partially accommodated by nearly arc-parallel subduction of the North America plate beneath the Caribbean plate. This results in the formation of the deep Puerto Rico Trench and a zone of intermediate focus earthquakes (70-300 kilometers depth) within the subducted slab,” it stated.

“Although the Puerto Rico subduction zone is thought to be capable of generating a megathrust earthquake, there have been no such events in the past century. The last probable interplate (thrust fault) event here occurred on May 2, 1787 and was widely felt throughout the island with documented destruction across the entire northern coast, including Arecibo and San Juan. Since 1900, the two largest earthquakes to occur in this region were the Aug. 4, 1946 M8.0 Samana earthquake in northeastern Hispaniola and the July 29, 1943 M7.6 Mona Passage earthquake, both of which were shallow thrust fault earthquakes.”