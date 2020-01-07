According to a recent report, Tesla solar panel owners across Massachusetts have had issues receiving customer support for their panels, with some left waiting almost a full year without any help from Elon Musk’s company.

CBS Boston reports that I-Team’s Call For Action has revealed that a number of Tesla solar panel owners across Massachusetts are reporting poor customer service from the electric car and solar panel manufacturer. I-Team spoke to one owner, David Charbonneau of Auburn, who was previously an advocate of the solar panels, but has been unable to use the system for months.

Charbonneau stated that the panels helped to lower his electric bill and heat his in-ground pool in his backyard. “It’s worked out phenomenally, really,” he said. “It’s a no-brainer.” But last spring, Tesla informed Charbonneau that his panels needed maintenance, the technician on site then stated that there was an issue with the panels but that he did not have the parts needed to fix it and shut the system down entirely.

David has since called Tesla to ask when his system would again be operational, but he was told that the parts were not the only problem with his system. Charbonneau stated: “They said they don’t have enough crews out there that can do the work.” When he inquired as to when Tesla could make the repairs, Charbonneau stated: “I was told it would be sometime in 2020 and I was not happy.”

Several other Tesla solar panel owners have since reached out to I-Team, one owner reportedly has had his system offline for 11 months. I-Team stated that they reached out to Tesla vie email and phone for over two months but never received a response. I-Team then contacted the Attorney General’s office which sent the team copies fo dozens of complaints against tesla.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said in a written statement:

Our office is aware of this issue and is working to review and assist consumers with any complaints we receive. We encourage consumers who have concerns to reach out to us 617-727-8400, or to file directly through our website at www.mass.gov/ago. As solar expands in Massachusetts, our office is taking a proactive approach and working with companies to make sure they understand the law. We recently held a workshop with representatives from the solar industry and are continuing to work with them to enhance consumer protection practices.

Charbonneau stated that in early December, a subcontractor removed all 40 panels from the roof of his home and stated that they would be repaired and re-installed in four weeks, Tesla told him it would be two weeks. Another owner in Hyde Park whose panels haven’t worked in almost a year stated that a company came to his house as well and re-installed the panels but so far it is difficult to determine if they are working correctly due to the lack of sunlight hours this time of the year.

