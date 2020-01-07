When an infidel speaks against the most holy names of the woke Hollywood elite, their brethren within the left-wing mob instinctively wages jihad.

And so it was for comedian Ricky Gervais after he

mercilessly dismantled hand-wringers in the TV and movie industry during his Golden Globes monologue Sunday. See, the folks with the shocked faces in the audience weren’t the only ones miffed — their friends and admirers in the media were plenty offended, too:

What’s more, Washington Post TV critic Hank Stuever

opined that the monologue was “hardly the provocative scorching that Gervais promised with his return” and that “nobody cared” about his barbs against Hollywood’s elite.

Oh, and author Mark Harris went on a bit of a

tweet-storm against Gervais, accusing the decidedly liberal comedian of cavorting in right-wing territory:

How did Gervais respond to the outrage?

Rather than getting in front of another podium, somberly thanking the left for helping him see the light, and imploring them for time as he has so much more to learn from them on his new journey,

Gervais simply punched back harder:

Image source: Twitter

“How the f*** can teasing huge corporations, and the richest, most privileged people in the world be considered right wing?” he asked regarding his insufferable critics.

Fortunately, it appeared a whole lot more observers had Gervais’ back on this one.

Among the more notable defenders was comedian Jim Norton, who took a no-holds-barred aim at the Los Angeles Times’ critique of Gervais’ monologue:

Comedian Doug Stanhope saw through the sober faces in the crowd:

And fellow Brit and TV host Piers Morgan appeared to love every scathing second of Gervais’ speech:



(H/T: BizPac Review)