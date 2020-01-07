(AMERICAN SPECTATOR) — If you missed Ricky Gervais’ mind-blowing opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards, then now might be a good time to fix that. If you’re conservative, or even if you’re just not a social justice warrior, chances are you’ll agree that it was the freshest breath of air that town has felt in decades.

Gervais, who was in his fifth, and allegedly final, year hosting the event, came to the point where he simply didn’t care about being nice to the hypocritical Hollywood Left crowd. The funny thing is, Gervais is anything but a man of the right. He’s a liberal, but he’s also a defender of free speech and an equal-opportunity poker of fun. Gervais is also a sworn enemy of the SJW cancel-culture crowd so many Hollywood swells have put themselves out as part of.

So his opening monologue was delivered in an “I don’t care anymore” spirit, and within that spirit he ignited some military-grade truth bombs and threw them into the crowd.

Read the full story ›