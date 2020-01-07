The only thing more savage than Ricky Gervais’s performance at the Golden Globes — and more welcome from viewers fed up with self-righteous lectures from Hollywood and the media — is his response to the outrage of his critics. The comedian spent the 24 hours after his self-declared “last time” hosting the show mocking various media outlets and personalities bemoaning his instantly viral comments Sunday night.

In a series of tweets and retweets starting soon after he delivered his now-famous opening remarks — in which he instructed award winners to “come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f*** off, OK?” and repeatedly called out Hollywood hypocrisy — Gervais held his critics and their complaints up to scorn for his followers, which he noted at one point during the day had grown by 300,000 since his epic final time hosting the Globes. Among the outlets and entities whose responses Gervais ridiculed are The Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter, The Independent and the very show he hosted. Below are some highlights from his tweets and retweets.

Sunday night, Gervais retweeted a post from comedian Doug Stanhope blasting the “dumb show” Gervais was hosting and the “douchebags” in the audience (posts below): “Just watched @ rickygervais opening for some dumb award show. Not only did he kill it, but if you watch the stars in the audience to see who laughs or doesn’t, you can tell who the douchebags really are.”

Gervais then mockingly highlighted the L.A. Times’ Lorraine Ali lamenting him telling the self-congratulatory Hollywood elite “they sucked”: “The # GoldenGlobes mood was already sober thanks to an impeachment, threat of war with Iran and Australian bush fires. The last thing anyone needed was Ricky Gervais there, telling them they sucked.”

Later, Gervais retweeted a brutal response from Jim Norton to the L.A. Times’ take on his performance: “The @ latimes is garbage. ‘The last thing anyone needed was for the smirking master of ceremonies to reprimand them for having hope..’ @ rickygervais didn’t ‘reprimand them for having hope’ you stupid, biased ass. He mocked them for being self-important, phony woke and hypocritical.”

In response to a post by The Hollywood Reporter, Gervais issued a reminder from his remarks at the show: “Remember, they’re just jokes. We’re all gonna die soon & there’s no sequel.”

The comedian also retweeted Piers Morgan cheering him for exposing “virtue-signaling” Hollywood elites as “shameless two-faced charlatans”: “Ricky Gervais delivered a glorious kick in the globes to Hollywood’s woke virtue-signalling hypocrites — and exposed them as a bunch of shameless two-faced charlatans.”

The Independent’s rebuke of Gervais — who supposedly “cheapened the Golden Globes and overshadows vital political statements” — earned a laughing-so-hard-I’m-crying emoji from him, while New York Magazine’s piece on the “6 faces of celebrities reacting to Ricky Gervais” earned a retweet from the comedian.

Gervais was particularly dumbfounded by claims that his comments were somehow “right wing”: “How the f*** can teasing huge corporations, and the richest, most privileged people in the world be considered right wing?” he asked.

Demonstrating how much the public is on his side, Gervais welcomed his 300,000 new followers from Monday alone: “Welcome to the 300,000 new followers I acquired today. I promise you won’t like everything I say, but here’s a sexy photo,” he wrote. But for all those fans hoping he will change his mind and host the show “every year,” Gervais made clear Monday that it’s “NEVER GONNA HAPPEN.”

Early Monday, Gervais issued his most sincere comments of the day, thanking the audience for their strong response to his performance: “Thanks for all your amazing comments about my Golden Globes monologue. Best reaction ever and that means a lot to me. I had a blast but thank f*** it’s over, so I can get back to my real job of editing # AfterLife2 and touring # SuperNature. Make Jokes, Not War.”

Tweets below followed by a transcript of Gervais’s opening remarks:

“Remember, they’re just jokes. We’re all gonna die soon & there’s no sequel” https://t.co/eQrMzWxLYj — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 6, 2020

Just watched @rickygervais opening for some dumb award show. Not only did he kill it, but if you watch the stars in the audience to see who laughs or doesn’t, you can tell who the douchebags really are. #MostAre #GoldenGlobes — Doug Stanhope (@DougStanhope) January 6, 2020

The #GoldenGlobes mood was already sober thanks to an impeachment, threat of war with Iran and Australian bush fires. The last thing anyone needed was Ricky Gervais there, telling them they sucked. https://t.co/58PAMOikhu — Lorraine Ali (@LorraineAli) January 6, 2020

The @latimes is garbage.

“The last thing anyone needed was for the smirking master of ceremonies to reprimand them for having hope..”@rickygervais didn’t “reprimand them for having hope” you stupid, biased ass. He mocked them for being self-important, phony woke and hypocritical — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) January 7, 2020

*NEW COLUMN*

Ricky Gervais delivered a glorious kick in the globes to Hollywood’s woke virtue-signalling hypocrites – and exposed them as a bunch of shameless two-faced charlatans.https://t.co/soPpAova22@rickygervais pic.twitter.com/JRC24jWYg0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 6, 2020

Here’s how celebrities reacted to Ricky Gervais’s #GoldenGlobes monologue https://t.co/KyAOASAvGV — New York Magazine (@NYMag) January 7, 2020

Welcome to the 300,000 new followers I acquired today. I promise you won’t like everything I say, but here’s a sexy photo. pic.twitter.com/zLv7nDBWg7 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 7, 2020

Never gonna happen 😂 https://t.co/1tYopQjL1c — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 6, 2020

Thanks for all your amazing comments about my Golden Globes monologue. Best reaction ever and that means a lot to me. I had a blast but thank fuck it’s over, so I can get back to my real job of editing #AfterLife2 and touring #SuperNature. Make Jokes, Not War 🙏 pic.twitter.com/u1bKrnDWMt — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 6, 2020

Below is the transcript of Gervais’ opening comments:

You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards, so I don’t care anymore. I’m joking. I never did. I’m joking, I never did. NBC clearly don’t care either — fifth time. I mean, Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars for some offensive tweets — hello? Lucky for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English and they’ve no idea what Twitter is, so I got offered this gig by fax. Let’s go out with a bang, let’s have a laugh at your expense. Remember, they’re just jokes. We’re all gonna die soon and there’s no sequel, so remember that. But you all look lovely all dolled up. You came here in your limos. I came here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman. No, shush. It’s her daughter I feel sorry for. OK? That must be the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to her. And her dad was in Wild Hogs. Lots of big celebrities here tonight. Legends. Icons. This table alone — Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro … Baby Yoda. Oh, that’s Joe Pesci, sorry. I love you man. Don’t have me whacked. But tonight isn’t just about the people in front of the camera. In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world. People from every background. They all have one thing in common: They’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow. He’s coming for ya. Talking of all you perverts, it was a big year for pedophile movies. Surviving R. Kelly, Leaving Neverland, Two Popes. Shut up. Shut up. I don’t care. I don’t care. Many talented people of color were snubbed in major categories. Unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do about that. Hollywood Foreign press are all very racist. Fifth time. So. We were going to do an In-Memoriam this year, but when I saw the list of people who died, it wasn’t diverse enough. No, it was mostly white people and I thought, nah, not on my watch. Maybe next year. Let’s see what happens. No one cares about movies anymore. No one goes to cinema, no one really watches network TV. Everyone is watching Netflix. This show should just be me coming out, going, “Well done Netflix. You win everything. Good night.” But no, we got to drag it out for three hours. You could binge-watch the entire first season of Afterlife instead of watching this show. That’s a show about a man who wants to kill himself cause his wife dies of cancer and it’s still more fun than this. Spoiler alert, season two is on the way so in the end he obviously didn’t kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein. Shut up. I know he’s your friend but I don’t care. Seriously, most films are awful. Lazy. Remakes, sequels. I’ve heard a rumor there might be a sequel to Sophie’s Choice. I mean, that would just be Meryl just going, “Well, it’s gotta be this one then.” All the best actors have jumped to Netflix, HBO. And the actors who just do Hollywood movies now do fantasy-adventure nonsense. They wear masks and capes and really tight costumes. Their job isn’t acting anymore. It’s going to the gym twice a day and taking steroids, really. Have we got an award for most ripped junky? No point, we’d know who’d win that. Martin Scorsese made the news for his controversial comments about the Marvel franchise. He said they’re not real cinema and they remind him about theme parks. I agree. Although I don’t know what he’s doing hanging around theme parks. He’s not big enough to go on the rides. He’s tiny. The Irishman was amazing. It was amazing. It was great. Long, but amazing. It wasn’t the only epic movie. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like, “Come on, Leo, mate. You’re nearly 50-something.” The world got to see James Corden as a fat p****. He was also in the movie Cats. No one saw that movie. And the reviews, shocking. I saw one that said, “This is the worst thing to happen to cats since dogs.” But Dame Judi Dench defended the film saying it was the film she was born to play because she loves nothing better than plunking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg and licking her [expletive]. (Coughs) Hairball. She’s old-school. It’s the last time, who cares? Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China. Well, you say you’re woke but the companies you work for in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you? So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f*** off, OK? It’s already three hours long. Right, let’s do the first award.