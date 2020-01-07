Josie Totah, a 18-year-old transgender actress, will be featured in the lead role of the upcoming “Saved by the Bell” reboot.

The reboot also casts original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkeley, who will reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

What are the details?

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Totah will play the role of Lexi, who is a “beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader” who is the “most popular girl at Bayside High.” Lexi is both “admired and feared by her fellow students,” according to the report.

The outlet notes that Totah — who was born a male — will also serve as a producer on the show.

In 2018, Totah — a former Disney actress — came out as transgender, detailing her experience as a teen in Hollywood.

In an essay for Time, she wrote, “In the past, I’ve halfway corrected people by telling them I identify as LGBTQ. I wasn’t ready to be more specific. I was afraid I wouldn’t be accepted, that I would be embarrassed, that the fans who knew me from the time when I acted in a Disney show would be confused. But I realized over the past few years that hiding my true self is not healthy. I know now, more than ever, that I’m finally ready to take this step toward becoming myself. I’m ready to be free. So, listen up y’all: You can jump on or jump off. Either way this is where I’m heading.”

“My pronouns are she, her and her,” Totah added. “I identify as female, specifically as a transgender female. And my name is Josie Totah.”

“This is not something that just happened. This is not a choice that I made,” Totah explained. “When I was five, long before I understood what the word gender meant, I would always tell my mother that I wished I were a girl. Since I could speak in full sentences, I was like, ‘Give me a dress!’ I always knew on some level that I was female.”

“God made me transgender,” she added.

What else?

In September, NBCUniversal announced that the reboot would air on the network’s new streaming platform, Peacock. Peacock is set to launch in April.