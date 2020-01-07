Security upped in DC...
Red devil horns appear over Persian Gulf during eclipse…
Iran starts ‘second round’ of attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq…
Operation ‘Martyr Soleimani’…
Three waves just after midnight…
URGENT MEETING AT WHITE HOUSE…
Pelosi tells colleagues to ‘pray’…
Iran leader tweets flag — like Trump did…
