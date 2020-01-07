Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., says President Donald Trump needs to bring any discussion of war with Iran to Congress.

Paul tweeted Tuesday night:

“I am praying for the safety of our troops in Iraq tonight. While I would have preferred they come home long ago, there is also no excuse for this action by Iran. We need to stop the escalation before it leads to another endless war in the Middle East.”

Paul, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, added:

“In the meantime, the administration needs to bring any discussion of war with Iran to the American people and their representatives in Congress, as the Constitution requires.”

Iran earlier Tuesday launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house U.S. troops. There are no reports of casualties, but an assessment is still underway.

“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, said in a statement.

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” he added.