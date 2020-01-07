Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is getting set to move forward on impeachment trial rules without the support of Democrats, Politico is reporting.

The news outlet reported McConnell is on the verge of having sufficient support in his 53-member caucus to set a blueprint for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The set of rules would leave the issue of seeking witnesses and documents unresolved until after opening arguments.

Politico attributed its information to multiple senators.

The rules would ignore demands by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for new evidence and witnesses.

Schumer has continually pushed for witnesses to testify in the Senate trial and has maintained subpoenas should be issued for a “limited set of documents.”

Politico stressed no final decision had been made about setting the rules. But McConnell said he would address the issue on Tuesday afternoon.

Even if the rules are set, Democrats could still force a vote on their preferred trial structure, according to Politico.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune R-S.D., said on Tuesday that McConnell’s leadership team is “trying to get consensus among Republicans about how to go forward.”

“What we’re aspiring to do is to get this process moving forward and indicate to the Democrats that as soon as they send those articles over here, we’re ready to go.”

Politico said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could deliver the articles of impeachment as early as this week, Politico noted.

“I don’t think we have any choice but to move forward,” said Sen. Roy Blunt R-Mo., a member of the GOP leadership team.