Iranians were heard shouting, “Allahu Akbar!” as the missiles were fired off.

As reported earlier by Kristinn Taylor Iran fired off several missiles at US bases in Iraq on Tuesday following the funeral of Qassem Soleimani.

A journalist from Iran’s Tasmin News Agnecy posted a photo of a missile launch with the translated caption, “Urgent /// Bismillah al-Rahman al-Rahim begins to avenge the firing of Iranian ballistic missiles at the Iraqi base in Iraq, which is home to US forces.”

🔴فوري///بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

آغاز انتقام

شلیک موشک‌های بالستیک ایرانی به سمت پایگاه عین‌الاسد در عراق که محل استقرار نیروهای آمریکایی است، می‌دهند.#كرمانشاه #قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/N6NLmdvhUl — Mahdi Bakhtiari (@Mahdiibakhtiari) January 7, 2020

The Iranian regime’s official news agency Fars News reported on the missile attacks calling it “hard revenge” for Soleimani’s death.

Earlier this week top Iranian lawmaker Mojtaba Zolnour warned the US that if they are attacked Israel will be annihilated in half an hour.

Iran has surrounded Israel with its proxy groups.

They have been stocking missiles in the region for years.

The Times of Israel reported:

A senior Iranian lawmaker on Monday threatened that Israel would be destroyed in “half an hour” if the United States attacks the Islamic Republic. “If the US attacks us, only half an hour will remain of Israel’s lifespan,” said Mojtaba Zolnour, chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, in comments carried by the Mehr news agency.

In 2018 Hojjat al-Islam Mojtaba Zolnour told reporters the Obama administration granted citizenship to 2,500 Iranians, including family members of government officials, while negotiating the Iran nuclear deal,

