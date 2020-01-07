As many as 40 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured at funeral procession for terrorist and Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Tuesday, reports say.

“Soleimani’s burial was postponed after as many as 40 people were killed and more than 200 injured during the crush in his hometown of Kerman, an emergency services official told Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency,” NBC News noted on Tuesday morning.

Soleimani was the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, and responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans. The terrorist was strategically killed early Friday by a Trump-ordered airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

“Soleimani was the head of the Iranian and Iranian-backed forces carrying out those operations killing American troops” during the Iraq War, Fox News reported. “According to the State Department, 17 percent of all deaths of U.S. personnel in Iraq from 2003 to 2011 were orchestrated by Soleimani.”

Soleimani was in the process of “coordinating” attacks on U.S. personnel, according to the State Department.

“We can confirm that in the past several days, General Soleimani had been traveling in the Middle East coordinating further imminent large-scale attacks against U.S. diplomats and service members. These threats were highly credible and the intelligence is sound,” the State Department said.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” reads a statement from the Defense Department on the general’s death. “General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” the statement continued. “He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.” “This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the statement adds. “The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.” Responding to the Soleimani kill on Friday, President Trump tweeted, “General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself.”

“While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country,” the president continued. “They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!” ….of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

On Monday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei openly cried over the death of Soleimani during the funeral for the general.

“At Soleimani’s state-organized funeral Monday, Khamenei, who worked closely with the general for decades, uttered an emotional prayer,” The Daily Wire reported. “Oh Allah, they are in need of your mercy, and you are exalted above punishing your servants,” Khamenei said.

“Khamenei’s voice cracked under the weight of the moment during a funeral procession unlike any in Iran’s recent history,” The Associated Press reported, noting, “The funeral showcased the depth of the bond Khamenei had with the slain general and gave insight into how Soleimani’s death is being felt personally by the supreme leader. It could also impact how Khamenei responds to the United States.”

