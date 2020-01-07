(CNBC) — Stocks wavered on Tuesday as Wall Street assessed the growing geopolitical risks stemming from U.S.-Iran tensions along with better-than-expected data on the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 120 points lower, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite ended the day just below the flatline.

The major averages pared earlier losses after the Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing index rose to 55 in December from 53.9 in November. That print is also above economist expectations.

