A call to police about a fight at a New Jersey condominium complex Friday ended up with the cops getting surrounded by a teenage mob that threatened to kill the officers, backup pouring in from two other towns, eight arrests, and one officer injured, police told Patch.

What are the details?

When a pair of cops arrived at the Maple Leaf condominium complex in Brick about 3:45 p.m., they approached a group of teens to investigate when a girl walked away from the group, police told the outlet.

Police told her to stop, but she refused, Patch reported. After police tried to stop her, she turned and spit on one of the officers, Sgt. Jim Kelly added to the outlet, after which she was then arrested.

But a crowd of more than a dozen people started crowding the officers, becoming unruly, and threatening bodily harm, Kelly told Patch, adding that two teens threatened to kill the officers as the mob’s yelling, pushing, taunts, and threats intensified.

One officer was struck and injured, Kelly told the outlet.

Help arrives

Additional Brick officers responded to the scene, Patch said, as well as police from Lakewood and Toms River — but the mob nevertheless continued to grow, and its members refused to obey officers’ orders to disperse.

Another seven teens were arrested as a result, the outlet said, bringing the total to eight arrests of individuals between 14 and 17 years old from the condominium complex.

All eight were charged with riot, and some were hit with additional charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstruction, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct, Kelly told Patch, adding that all of them were being held at a juvenile detention center.

The Brick officer who suffered a minor injury was treated by police emergency medical services.

Here’s the clip of part of the fight. (Content warning: Language):

(H/T: Blue Lives Matter)