Tesla stock is up again in midday trading Tuesday, by almost $7, or 1.5%. The S&P 500, by contrast, is down about 0.3%. It marks another all-time high for the electric vehicle pioneer.

Tesla (ticker: TSLA) shares are up a whopping 93% over the past three months and have soared almost 10% year to date, far better than the 0.4% gain of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The recent run, however, is only part of the story. The gains have made Tesla the most valuable car company in America ever.

