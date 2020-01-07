Australian Police Charge Several People For Intentionally Setting Bushfires, Activists Blame Climate Change

Ro Khanna Claims There Were No Embassy Protests Or Dead American Contractors Under Obama

Rand Paul Slams Trump’s Iran Escalation: ‘I Hate This’

Meghan McCain Has To Ask Warren Three Times To Admit Soleimani Was A Terrorist

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson: In San Francisco, ‘Civilization Itself Is Coming Apart’

Here’s Why Authors, Theologians Think Pope Francis Cooperates With The Chinese Government Despite Persecution Of Christians

ABC News Deletes, Issues Correction On Misleading Tweet Depicting Australia Wildfires

Christopher Steele Comes Out Of Hiding To Moderate Event Hosted By Actor Colin Firth

Man Charged With Throwing Explosive Device At Planned Parenthood Facility, Spray-Painting ‘Deus Vult’

Judge Reportedly Scolds Harvey Weinstein Mid-Trial For Using His Cellphone

Biden In 2008: POTUS Has Authority To Strike Against ‘Imminent Attack’ On U.S.

Gardner Minshew Will Spend The NFL Offseason Road Tripping Across America In An RV

Video Shows Stefon Diggs Shaking Hands With Sean Payton After Viral Photo

‘You Suck!’ Twitter Rips CNN’s Chris Cillizza For Highlighting Sen. Warren Quotes

Ivanka Trump Thanks US Secret Service For Preventing ‘Major Parenting Fail’ On Air Force One

‘Martyrs’: Iraqi Consulate In Detroit Holding Memorial For Terrorist Soleimani

‘Pardon The Skepticism’: Tucker Carlson Wonders Why Everyone Is Suddenly Trusting The Deep State On Iran

Campaign Finance Lawyers Urge Trump And Congressional Leaders To Fix Deadlocked FEC

Emails: State Department Officials Grappled With How To Handle Christopher Steele’s Intelligence Reports

First Amendment Challenge To Mandatory Membership, Bar Fees Reaches Supreme Court

Liberals Praise Soleimani Like They’re Iranian

U.S. Military Tells Iraq They Are Preparing To Move Out; Letter Immediately Contradicted By Secretary Of Defense

GUILFOYLE: These Are The 5 Biggest Victories Trump Delivered Last Year

Virginia Amendment Would Allow Inmates To Vote, Potentially Roiling Politics In Counties With Prisons