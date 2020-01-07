General Flynn was targeted by the Deep State for ruin because he dared question the criminal and corrupt terrorist-appeasing Obama Administration.

In 2015, General Flynn called out the corrupt Obama Admin for the Iran nuke deal (JCPA) that was created on July 14, 2015

Israel was also reportedly close to assassinating Soleimani back in 2015, but the Obama Admin tipped off Iran to Israel’s plan.

President Trump finished the job and ordered a drone strike that killed Qassam Soleimani last week.

“Soleimani–#1 terrorist in the world, now a good guy & Iran, #1 State Sponsor of Terrorism, now has nuke capabilities–what just happened?” Flynn tweeted in July of 2014.

Soleimani–#1 terrorist in the world, now a good guy & Iran, #1 State Sponsor of Terrorism, now has nuke capabilities–what just happened? — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) July 15, 2015

As usual, General Flynn was right to question the Obama Administration’s appeasement of the Iranian regime.

No doubt this tweet from Flynn was one of the reasons why the Deep State targeted him for ruin.

General Flynn in 2015 also blasted the Obama Admin for its failures in the Iraq war.

Flynn said that Bush’s and Obama’s decisions in Iraq led to the creation and rise of ISIS

Micheal Flynn’s brother Joseph Flynn spoke to FOX News investigative reporter Catherine Herridge last year to discuss how long the US government has actually been spying on Flynn.

Joseph Flynn said the Special Counsel withheld information from General Flynn on how long they had been spying on him.

This is evidence of more Mueller-Weissmann criminal activity.

The Deep State FBI was spying on Flynn earlier than the 2016 election likely because he dared question Obama’s terrorist-appeasing Middle East policies and they never told the Trump campaign that General Flynn was under investigation.

The post This 2015 Tweet From General Flynn About Soleimani is One Reason Why the Deep State Targeted Flynn For Ruin appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.