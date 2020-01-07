Even though parents would rather protect their child’s innocence rather than talk about serious world issues, TIME offered up instructions on how they can best discuss the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani with their precious little tykes.

According to TIME, President Trump’s drone strike against a known enemy of the United States – a man responsible for American deaths abroad and who increasingly threatened the region’s stability – has “fueled anxiety” among people, which may then lead children “to have lots of questions.”

“We realize this is a difficult topic to explain to kids,” says the magazine. “TIME for Kids is here to help. The guide below offers talking points for how to answer questions about this tough topic. It’s not intended to be used as a script. It’s meant to arm you with the information you need if you choose to bring up the topic or if kids ask questions about it.”

“Trust your instincts. You know your kids best,” it continues. “Use that knowledge to gauge the depth and breadth of your discussion. Sometimes, it’s best to let a child take the lead and only answer the questions that are asked. Often, brief and simple answers can satisfy a child’s curiosity.”

If the child were to inquire (and it’s doubtful any child would) about the identity of Qassem Soleimani, TIME instructed parents not to describe him as a terrorist bad guy (terms that children might understand and identify with) but rather a “top military leader in Iran, a country in the Middle East.” If asked by the little tyke on why the president took action against the Iranian, TIME essentially advises parents to blame it all on President Trump’s perception of Soleimani as a terrorist.

“President Donald Trump has called Soleimani a terrorist,” TIME says in its instruction. “Trump says Soleimani ordered attacks on American military and diplomats and was planning attacks against Americans in the Middle East. For this reason, Trump ordered the U.S. military to kill Soleimani. The drone attack took place at an airport in Baghdad, in Iraq. An Iraqi leader was also killed.”

After describing the spate of attacks that led to Soleimani’s death, including a Dec. 27 rocket strike killed one American civilian while wounding several U.S. service members, TIME tells parents to say that “Trump says Soleimani ordered these attacks.”

“U.S. military leaders gave Trump several choices for how to respond to Iran’s actions,” TIME continues. “Killing Soleimani was considered the most extreme. Some top U.S. military and government officials have expressed surprise and concern about Trump’s decision. But the President insists it was in America’s best interest.”

After covering several other topics, including fears about a potential war with Iran and the reinstatement of the draft, TIME then cites psychologist Paul Coleman to instruct parents on what they should if their “child is feeling worried,” which would only be happening if parents are reckless enough to talk about the Iranian situation in the first place. Coleman, author of Finding Peace When Your Heart Is in Pieces, suggests following these SAFE steps:

Search for hidden questions or fears. Ask what else is on their mind about what happened, what their friends say about it, and what their biggest worry is right now. Act. Keep routines going—homework, bedtime rituals, and so on—because they’re reassuring and distracting. “It is a good time to have them do kind things for others,” says Coleman. Feel feelings. “Let them know their feelings make sense,” says Coleman. Let them talk it out and show that you understand. Ease Minds. After you’re sure they’ve talked through their fears, you can assure them of their safety.