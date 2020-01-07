On Tuesday, NFL defensive end J.J. Watt hit an ABC News affiliate for its allegedly sexist reporting on soccer star Kealia Ohai, who is Watt’s fiancé.

“Houston Dash trade J.J. Watt’s fiancee to Chicago,” a headline from ABC13 Houston said.

“This headline is trash,” Watt quote-tweeted the post.

“Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such,” he continued.

Watt added, “Be better than this.”

This headline is trash.

Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such.

Be better than this. https://t.co/82GMrYOv9U — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 7, 2020

Kealia Ohai was traded to the Chicago Red Stars earlier this week. As noted by Business Insider, the soccer standout was a three-year captain for the Houston Dash before the trade. She’s also been part of the U.S. women’s soccer national team in the past.

Extremely excited to be a Red Star!! Can’t wait to get to work @chiredstarsPR pic.twitter.com/cPHaRUjeHD — Kealia Ohai (@KealiaOhai) January 6, 2020

“Ohai moves on from a 13-loss Houston squad that ranked third to last in the NWSL standings,” Business Insider reported Tuesday. “Her new team, conversely, made the league’s championship game for the first time in franchise history in 2019.”

Hours later, Watt’s hit on the news station promoted an apology from ABC 13.

“Hi JJ, Our sincere apologies,” the outlet directly replied to Watt’s post. “We 100% agree with you. Kealia Ohai is a soccer superstar who deserves her own headlines.”

“We are sad to see her go. She is going to be a force in Chicago! We’ve loved doing stories on her many talents and accomplishments over the years,” the station added.

Hi JJ, Our sincere apologies. We 100% agree with you. Kealia Ohai is a soccer superstar who deserves her own headlines. We are sad to see her go. She is going to be a force in Chicago! We’ve loved doing stories on her many talents and accomplishments over the years. — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 7, 2020

The headline for the ABC 13 piece covering the trade has since been changed: “Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai traded to Chicago.”

Aside from his obvious athletic talent, Watt has made headlines for his charitable giving and fundraising, particularly in Texas. The football star donated and raised tens of millions of dollars for hurricane victims in Houston, for example.

“In 2017, Watt raised more than $40 million to help residents of Houston rebuild following Hurricane Harvey,” The Daily Wire reported in November. “Conscious that he was using other people’s money alongside his own, Watt gave an update on the Hurricane Harvey fund back in August, telling Sports Illustrated that the money ‘helped rebuild more than 1,183 homes in the Houston area. More than 971 childcare centers and after school programs have also been rebuilt and recovered with the money, which have helped more than 108,000 kids, and over 239 million meals have been distributed to victims of the hurricane.’”

Watt has also worked to help United States veterans, pledging to use the proceeds from his Valor 2 shoe line with Reebok to fund Honor Flight.

Honor Flight, as noted by The Daily Wire, “is best known for honoring World War II veterans — a mission that grows in urgency every day as the generation that fought in World War II slowly passes away — but they’ve now expanded to help veterans of the Korean and Vietnam Wars.”

Honor Flight’s mission is “to show our nation’s veterans the appreciation and honor they deserve,” the group’s website outlines.

The shoe itself was designed by Watt in honor of his grandfather, a Korean War veteran.

