President Donald Trump will not address the nation Tuesday night following Iran’s attack on Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base housing U.S. troops, reports CNN.

White House aides had been making preparations for a possible address to the nation, but an official told CNN Trump will not appear before cameras.

Trump tweeted Tuesday night:

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

Top national security officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, met with Trump at the White House following the missile attacks.

Iran launched 15 ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases. There are no reports of casualties, but an assessment is still underway.

“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at al Assad and Irbil,” Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, said in a statement.

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” he added.

Iranian State TV described the attacks as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” the IRGC said.

It also threatened Israel.