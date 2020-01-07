President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump offers Australian PM assistance in fighting widespread fires Trump administration officials begin drafting potential Iraq sanctions after Trump threat: report Pence to focus on US Iran policy in speech MORE met with the Saudi vice minister of defense on Monday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following a U.S. strike that killed a top Iranian general.

Prince Khalid bin Salman tweeted that he met with Trump under the direction of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to discuss “aspects of cooperation, coordination and joint work between the two friendly countries in various aspects, including joint efforts to confront regional and international challenges.”

Khalid posted photos to social media of the Oval Office meeting, which was not listed on Trump’s public schedule. National security adviser Robert O’Brien, deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerGiuliani’s unofficial role allowed him to avoid White House disclosure rules: report Trump takes gamble with decision to kill Iran military commander FBI searched home and office of lobbyist Trump denied knowing: report MORE also attended.

بتوجيهات كريمة من سمو سيدي ولي العهد، التقيت امس بفخامة الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترمب حاملا رساله من سموه كما بحثت مع فخامته اوجه التعاون والتنسيق والعمل المشترك بين البلدين الصديقين في مختلف الجوانب، بما فيها الجهود المشتركة لمواجهة التحديات الاقليمية والدولية. pic.twitter.com/AcLZwJv5s2 — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) January 7, 2020

Khalid also said he passed along a message from the crown prince to Trump.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the meeting.

The meeting comes days after the U.S. killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, in a targeted strike in Baghdad. Soleimani oversaw Iranian proxy forces in the region and was one of the country’s most prominent officials.

The strike has reignited tensions between Washington and Tehran and sparked concerns about a prolonged conflict. Iranian officials have vowed a response, while Trump has threatened to forcefully strike Iran if the country targets Americans or American assets over Soleimani’s killing.

Saudi Arabia is one of the United States’ key allies in the region and has fought Iran for influence in the Middle East via political and economic disputes and through an ongoing proxy war in Yemen.