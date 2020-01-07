President Donald Trump on Tuesday told reporters he is in no hurry to remove American troops from Iraq.

Trump’s words come just one day after what Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair General Mark Milley termed the inadvertent release of a “draft” letter suggesting the Pentagon was preparing to pull troops out of the country.

Iraq’s parliament voted over the weekend to remove all foreign military from the country after the United States, on Trump’s orders, killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike near Baghdad International Airport.

Iran vowed to strike back, and launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles Tuesday night at Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase housing U.S. troops over America’s killing of a top Iranian general.

Trump, in an Oval Office press availability with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said, “We’ll see how it all works out. I know it’s going to work out well for us because, at some point, we want to be able to get out. We want to bring our soldiers back home.”

The president added, the United States has had “tremendous support from the people of Iraq appreciating what we’ve done. And they don’t want to see Iran go into Iraq. But they’re neighbors, and over a period of years, something will happen; we’ll see what that is.”