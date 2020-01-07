On Tuesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed why the Trump Administration denied an Iranian diplomat entry into the United States.

According to Reuters, “The United States has denied a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that would have allowed him to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday, a U.S. official said.”

Pat asserted that the move made by President Trump is the very reason he is beloved.

