In his continuing effort to solidify his Christian base, President Trump recently thanked his religious supporters for backing him despite his personal foibles while vowing to continue in the fight for religious freedom.

Speaking in Miami last Friday to commence the “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition, President Trump said he gets things done despite not being perfect.

“I may not be perfect, but I get things done,” Trump told the crowd, as reported by LifeNews.

The president went to say that Christians “have never had a greater champion” in the White House — “not even close.”

“We’ve done things that nobody thought was possible,” President Trump asserted. “We’re not only defending our constitutional rights, we’re also defending religion itself, which is under siege.”

“America was not built by religion-hating socialists. America was built by churchgoing, God-worshiping, freedom-loving patriots,” the president continued. “Faith-based schools, charities, hospitals, adoption agencies, pastors were systematically targeted by federal bureaucrats and ordered to stop following their beliefs … The day I was sworn in, the federal government’s war on religion came to an abrupt end. My administration will never stop fighting for Americans of faith. We will restore the faith as the true foundation of American life.”

The president asserted that his administration will not allow Christians to be “bullied by the far Left,” whom he described as those “who say these sacred beliefs are outdated.

“Our traditions and our values are timeless and immortal. [The political Left doesn’t] know what they are missing. Our faith is needed now more than ever,” Trump said.

Citing his almost miraculous victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, Trump said that he sometimes feels that support from evangelical Christians proves that God is on his side.

“In 2016, evangelical Christians went out and helped us in numbers never seen before… I really believe we have God on our side… or there would have been no way that we could have won,” Trump said. “People say, ‘How do you win? You don’t have the media. You have so many things against you.’ And we win. So there has to be something.”

President Trump launched the “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition shortly after Christianity Today published an op-ed calling for his removal from office in the wake of House Democrats filing articles of impeachment.

“The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” Christianity Today Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli wrote. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

“The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration,” continued Galli. “He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone — with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies and slanders — is a near-perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.”