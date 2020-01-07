A professor at the University of New Hampshire took to social media to make the case that it is “racist” to ask black Americans to fight back against antisemitism. According to the professor, if black people are antisemitic, it is the fault of “white gentiles.”

According to report by Campus Reform, University of New Hampshire physics professor Chanda Prescod-Weinstein made the case on Twitter last week that it is “racist” to tell Black Americans to participate in the fight against antisemitism. At one point, Prescod-Weinstein even called President Donald Trump the “antisemite in chief.”

In a series of tweets, Professor Prescod-Weinstein made the case that is it inappropriate to ask black Americans to fight against antisemitism. She even went as far as to suggest that black Americans can only be anti-semitic if they have been brainwashed by “white gentiles.”

“Antisemitism in the United States, historically, is a white Christian problem, and if any Black people have developed antisemitic views it is under the influence of white gentiles,” the professor wrote in a tweet.

Towards the end of her Twitter thread, Prescod-Weinstein says that anyone that asks a Black American to speak out about anti-semitism is a “garden variety racist.”

“But know that if you’re demanding that Black leaders make a particular point of speaking out about antisemitism, you’re probably a garden variety racist,” Professor Prescod-Weinstein wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Prescod-Weinstein argued that black people do not have to be concerned with anti-semitism. The reason? Professor Prescod-Weinstein believes that only white people are responsible for antisemitism. For this reason, she goes on to suggest that white people alone should be responsible for ending antisemitism.

“There is no systematic Black on Jewish violence. There is systematic anti-Semitism among white gentiles and white supremacy among white ppl (sic), incl (sic) white Jews, that combines as forces hard at work on Black ppl (sic),” Prescod-Weinstein wrote in another tweet. “Black ppl (sic) must resist these forces but no one should forget their origins.

Professor Prescod-Weinstein made her Twitter account private after facing criticism over her comments.