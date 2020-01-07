CNN on Tuesday agreed to settle a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, but the amount of the settlement was concealed from the public.

Sandmann’s lawyers filed an $800 million lawsuit against CNN, WaPo and NBC Universal after the outlets used a selectively edited video to make Nick Sandmann and his fellow Covington friends look like they harassed Nathan Phillips, a Native American who attended the Indigenous Peoples March in DC.

Sandmann’s lawyer Lin Wood told Fox News last year that “CNN was probably more vicious in its direct attacks on Nicholas than The Washington Post. And CNN goes into millions of individuals’ homes.”

“They really went after Nicholas with the idea that he was part of a mob that was attacking the Black Hebrew Israelites, yelling racist slurs at the Black Hebrew Israelites. Totally false,” Wood said last year as he was preparing to sue CNN. “Now you say you’ve seen the tape; if you took the time to look at the full context of what happened that day, Nicholas Sandmann did absolutely nothing wrong. He was, as I’ve said to others, he was the only adult in the room. But you have a situation where CNN couldn’t resist the idea that here’s a guy with a young boy, that Make America Great Again cap on. So they go after him.”

The $250 million lawsuit against WaPo is still working its way through the legal system after WaPo failed to get the case dismissed.

Following the announcement on Tuesday Nick Sandmann’s attorney Todd McMurtry tweeted out that the attorneys for Sandmann will will now focus on NBC, the Washington Post and OTHERS TO BE NAMED!

I want to thank everyone for the many good wishes received today. Now, @LLinWood and I turn our attention to @NBCNews, @washingtonpost

and additional defendants to be named soon. #NickSandmann https://t.co/HeJ0TrwJ8q — Todd V. McMurtry (@ToddMcMurtry) January 7, 2020

