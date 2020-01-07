https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/update-us-military-bases-across-iraq-under-missile-attack-al-assad-base-under-assault-with-still-incoming-surface-to-surface-missiles-video-30-missiles-so-far-iranians-shouting-allahu-a/

Iranians were heard shouting, “Allahu Akbar!” as the missiles were fired off.

As reported earlier by Kristinn Taylor Iran fired off several missiles at US bases in Iraq on Tuesday following the funeral of Qassem Soleimani.

A journalist from Iran’s Tasmin News Agnecy posted a photo of a missile launch with the translated caption, “Urgent /// Bismillah al-Rahman al-Rahim begins to avenge the firing of Iranian ballistic missiles at the Iraqi base in Iraq, which is home to US forces.”

The Iranian regimes official news agency Fars News reported on the missile attacks calling it “hard revenge” for Soleimani’s death.

Fars News: Hard revenge on occurrence/some sources of the news of Iranian ballistic missiles to the base of the Assad in Iraq, which is the establishment of American forces.

Voice of America reported that 30 missiles were fired at Al-Assad US air base.

Cruise or short range missiles.

Jennifer Griffin says MULTIPLE BASES are under assault.

Al- Monitor news agency says the base is continues to take fire.

Fars News posted video of the missiles being fired from Iran at night!

