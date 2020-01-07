Iranians were heard shouting, “Allahu Akbar!” as the missiles were fired off.

As reported earlier by Kristinn Taylor Iran fired off several missiles at US bases in Iraq on Tuesday following the funeral of Qassem Soleimani.

A journalist from Iran’s Tasmin News Agnecy posted a photo of a missile launch with the translated caption, “Urgent /// Bismillah al-Rahman al-Rahim begins to avenge the firing of Iranian ballistic missiles at the Iraqi base in Iraq, which is home to US forces.”

🔴فوري///بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

آغاز انتقام

شلیک موشک‌های بالستیک ایرانی به سمت پایگاه عین‌الاسد در عراق که محل استقرار نیروهای آمریکایی است، می‌دهند.#كرمانشاه #قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/N6NLmdvhUl — Mahdi Bakhtiari (@Mahdiibakhtiari) January 7, 2020

The Iranian regimes official news agency Fars News reported on the missile attacks calling it “hard revenge” for Soleimani’s death.

Fars News: Hard revenge on occurrence/some sources of the news of Iranian ballistic missiles to the base of the Assad in Iraq, which is the establishment of American forces.

🚨 #فوری| انتقام سخت به وقوع پیوست/ برخی منابع خبر از شلیک موشک‌های بالستیک ایرانی به سمت پایگاه عین‌الاسد در عراق که محل استقرار نیروهای آمریکایی است، می‌دهند. pic.twitter.com/qbfPYmFXri — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) January 7, 2020

Voice of America reported that 30 missiles were fired at Al-Assad US air base.

Cruise or short range missiles.

🚨خبرنگار امور نظامی شبکه «صدای آمریکای انگلیسی» به نقل از منابع مطلع از حدود ۳۰ اصابت به پایگاه عین الأسد خبر داده است. pic.twitter.com/zhcXxLoASu — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) January 7, 2020

Jennifer Griffin says MULTIPLE BASES are under assault.

I am told from US official these are short range ballistic or cruise missiles being fired from Iranian territory at multiple US bases and targets inside Iraq. https://t.co/xKh2NPiDyz — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) January 7, 2020

Al- Monitor news agency says the base is continues to take fire.

🔴خبرنگار نظامی المانیتور نوشته است که اصابت به این پایگاه نظامی همچنان ادامه دارد/ به گفته وی، هنوز مشخص نیست که آیا در این حمله کسی کشته و مجروح شده است یا نه. — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) January 7, 2020

Fars News posted video of the missiles being fired from Iran at night!

🎥 «انتقام سخت» آغاز شد/ حملات سنگین موشکی سپاه به پایگاه آمریکایی عین‌الاسد pic.twitter.com/sbw0cwGH6B — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) January 7, 2020

