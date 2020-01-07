Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren made a series of controversial comments during an interview on ABC’s “The View” on Tuesday, saying that killing terrorists who kill Americans “does not make America safer.”

“So let’s start with the air strike ordered by the guy in the White House,” leftist co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. “What’s your take on all this? Do you find the timing as odd as some of us did?”

“So my take on this is Soleimani was a bad guy, but the question is what’s the right response?” Warren responded. “The job of the president of the United States is to keep America safer, and having killed Soleimani does not make America safer.”

Right of center co-host Meghan McCain grilled Warren for her refusal to call Soleimani a “terrorist” and had to repeatedly press Warren to admit that was the truth.

“You issued a statement calling Soleimani a murderer. Later, you issued a second statement saying he was, ‘an assassination of a senior foreign military official,’” McCain said. “This is a man who is obviously responsible for hundreds of American troops’ deaths, carnage that we can’t imagine. The Treasury Department and the State Department have both designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. I don’t understand the flip-flop. I don’t understand why it was so hard to call him a terrorist, and I would just like you to explain the change.”

“This isn’t a change. They’re true,” Warren responded. “The question is what is the response that the president of the United States should make and what advances the interests of the United States of America? Think about Saddam Hussein. You want to talk about a bad guy, right? However, going to war in Iraq was not in the interest of the United States. We lost thousands of American lives. It cost us here at home. It has cost us around the world. It has been apart of this cost in the Middle East that has ended up with millions of people who have lost their lives, who have been injured, who’ve been displaced.”

“Do you think he’s a terrorist?” McCain asked.

“He is part of a group that–” Warren responded.

“But is he a terrorist?” McCain pressed.

“He is part of a group that has been designated,” Warren said as she continued to dodge the question.

“So, he’s not a terrorist?” McCain pressed.

“Of course he is, he’s part of a group that our federal government has designated as a terrorist,” Warren responded.

Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers and for wounding thousands more.

WATCH:

Under questioning from @MeghanMcCain, @ewarren — who called Soleimani’s killing “an assassination” — now says “of course” he’s a terrorist pic.twitter.com/nS4OCRFdv8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 7, 2020

Later in the interview, far-left hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar falsely claimed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to not confirm Obama-Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court was “unconstitutional.”

Warren jumped on the bandwagon and falsely claimed that McConnell “violate[d] every principle of how that constitution is written” by not confirming Garland.

WATCH:

Far-left hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin falsely claim that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell not confirming Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court was “unconstitutional.” Then Elizabeth Warren adds McConnell “violate[d] every principle of how that constitution is written.” Woof. pic.twitter.com/jfF6Vg71sz — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 7, 2020

Toward the end of the interview, Warren claimed that she had come up with a plan to pay for all of her massive government programs, which are estimated to cost up to $100 trillion, without taxing the middle class.

“I don’t have plans to increase taxes on the middle class,” Warren claimed. “I figured out how to do every plan I’ve done without increasing taxes on the middle class.”

Warren refused to talk about how she would pay for her government-run healthcare system.

“Trump just spent $2 trillion on the military, I don’t want anyone ever to ask Warren how she’s going to pay for medical care,” Hostin said.

“And there you go!” Warren said as she cheered the suggestion that she should not be transparent about her proposed policies.

WATCH:

Warren is being dishonest… WARREN: I figured out how to do every plan I’ve done without increasing taxes on the middle class… SUNNY: Trump just spent $2T on the military, I don’t want anyone ever to ask Warren how she’s going to pay for medical care. WARREN: There you go! pic.twitter.com/uFVWntvA87 — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 7, 2020