Nancy Pelosi hates President Trump more than she loves her country and the US military.

Iranians were heard shouting, “Allahu Akbar!” as the missiles were fired off.

As reported earlier by Kristinn Taylor Iran fired off several missiles at US bases in Iraq on Tuesday following the funeral of Qassem Soleimani.

A journalist from Iran’s Tasmin News Agnecy posted a photo of a missile launch with the translated caption, “Urgent /// Bismillah al-Rahman al-Rahim begins to avenge the firing of Iranian ballistic missiles at the Iraqi base in Iraq, which is home to US forces.”

🔴فوري///بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

آغاز انتقام

شلیک موشک‌های بالستیک ایرانی به سمت پایگاه عین‌الاسد در عراق که محل استقرار نیروهای آمریکایی است، می‌دهند.#كرمانشاه #قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/N6NLmdvhUl — Mahdi Bakhtiari (@Mahdiibakhtiari) January 7, 2020

The Iranian regimes official news agency Fars News reported on the missile attacks calling it “hard revenge” for Soleimani’s death.

As missiles rained down on US soldiers in Iraq Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi attacked the Commander in Chief.

What a hateful woman.

How awful!

Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile Nancy Pelosi is out partying at a DC restaurant.

Pelosi is at Danny Meyer’s Maialino Mare Restaurant in Washington DC.

In reality, Nancy Pelosi is at Danny Meyer’s Maialino Mare opening in Navy Yard. https://t.co/lNtzMgSvwM pic.twitter.com/eLPFaM6hux — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 8, 2020

Over an hour after the attacks on the US base & Pelosi is all smiles at Danny Meyer’s Maialion Mars opening???

WTF??? Over an hour after the attacks on the US base & Pelosi is all smiles at Danny Meyer’s Maialion Mars opening??? pic.twitter.com/H1YQicjNp0 — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) January 8, 2020

The post WOW! Pelosi Is Partying at Danny Meyer’s Maialino Mare Restaurant as Iran Bombs US Troops in Iraq appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.