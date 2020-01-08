SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Zoë is the NFL’s first emotional support dog. The smallest 49er offers a big assist to players and staff alike at Levi’s Stadium.

The one-year-old French bulldog spends most of her time in the player engagement office where the team can visit her between practices and before and after games. She is working this week, leading up the big NFC Divisional Playoff at Levi Stadium on Saturday.

The Niners are the first team in the NFL to have a registered emotional support pooch.

Zoë’s talents are many: they include an irresistible charm, the ability to carry a ball quite a long distances without fumbling, an uncanny technique of relaxing her big teammates, and an Instagram account that features many famous Niners cuddling with her.

Who wouldn’t want to huddle with her?