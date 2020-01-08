Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, claimed she is cancer-free in an interview with CNN which described her as “energetic” and “animated.”

“I’m cancer free. That’s good,” she told CNN.

Ginsburg is a four-time cancer survivor and she has had two cancer scares in the last year or so.

Ginsburg underwent three weeks of radiation treatment for a “localized malignant tumor” found on her pancreas on July 31st.

The US Supreme Court previously disclosed that Ginsburg received treatment this summer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

The treatment included the insertion of a stent in Ginsburg’s bile duct, according to a statement by the court.

Ginsburg in December of 2018 also had surgery to remove cancer from her left lung.

A few months ago Ginsburg was not on the bench and missed oral arguments because she was “indisposed to an illness.”

If Ginsburg were to step down, this would be a huge shift for the highest court of the land because Trump would be replacing liberal Ginsburg with a conservative.

