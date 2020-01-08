Amid tensions with Iran, fraudulent text messages are circulating informing individuals they have been drafted by the U.S. Army.

A statement Tuesday by the U.S. Army Recruiting Command assured the public that the Army “is NOT contacting anyone regarding the draft.”

“Text messages currently circulating are false and are not official Army communications,” the statement said.

The fake texts instruct the recipient to report to the nearest Army recruiting branch “for immediate departure to Iran,” according to CNN.

They also warn of multiple attempts to contact recipients. One text threatened “you’ll be fined and sent to jail for minimum 6 years if no reply.”

The Army noted the military draft hasn’t been in effect since 1973.

U.S. Army Recruiting Command said it received calls and emails about the fake text messages.

“The decision to enact a draft is not made at or by U.S. Army Recruiting Command,” the statement said. “The Selective Service System, a separate agency outside of the Department of Defense, is the organization that manages registration for the Selective Service.”

The Selective Service System’s official Facebook page said it’s “conducting business as usual.”

“In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft.”

The Army pointed out that registering for the Selective Service does not enlist a person into the military.