Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” network host and foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell reacted to President Donald Trump and his administration’s handling of rising tensions with Iran following Iran’s airstrikes on an Iraqi base which housed U.S. troops.

Mitchell called Trump’s national security team “the worst” she has ever seen, adding it is “the least experienced” and “the least effective” with James Mattis no longer being there to advise the president.

“I would say norms have been broken,” Mitchell stated. “The least experienced, the least effective and the smallest cadre of advisers.”

She added, “This is … I would say the worst national security team I’ve ever seen.”

Mitchell said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is “the supreme loyalist” and “most powerful secretary of State” because of his “proximity to the Oval Office.”

“There’s no one to push back against what Pompeo wants,” she explained, later stating. “He is an Iran hawk.”

