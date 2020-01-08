Economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman — a frequent critic of President Donald Trump — wrote on Twitter Wednesday that his computer connection had been compromised and used to download child pornography, then suggested QAnon could be behind it.

What are the details?

“Well, I’m on the phone with my computer security service, and as I understand it someone compromised my IP address and is using it to download child pornography,” Krugman wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I might just be a random target. But this could be an attempt to QAnon me. It’s an ugly world out there.”

A few hours later, Krugman tweeted, “The Times is now on the case.”

The Washington Examiner described QAnon as “a complex conspiracy theory that spawned from the internet and alleges there is a ‘deep state’ plot against the president,” noting that “the believers of this conspiracy theory are largely a subsection of Trump supporters.”

TheBlaze‘s Carlos Garcia has pointed out in the past that the QAnon conspiracy theory also “includes claims that Democrats and liberal celebrities are involved in a massive satanic child sex and prostitutions scam.”

Krugman’s name began trending on Twitter after his claim and he was mocked by users pressing him for further details on the ordeal. In the evening, the economist deleted the original tweet from his feed and explained, “Times thinks it may have been a scam. Anyway, will have more security in future.”