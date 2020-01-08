In the latest sign that some liberals don’t care who you are or what you stand for as long as you oppose President Donald Trump, the studio audience present for Wednesday’s airing of ABC’s “The View” literally cheered for a white supremacist.

Some background: Notorious racist Richard Spencer managed to grab a few headlines Tuesday by tweeting out: “I deeply regret voting for and promoting Donald Trump in 2016.”

For those of you who aren’t familiar, Spencer is an actual white supremacist, one who’s used slurs to describe Jewish people and black Americans — slurs so disgusting that I won’t even repeat them here.

Spencer operates on the fringes of American society.

His views would be completely irrelevant if not for the fact that he supported Trump during the 2016 presidential election and has thus been given a platform to spout them by outlets like CNN.

TRENDING: Nunes: Inspector general who started impeachment now under investigation

And, as we all know, if there’s one thing the establishment media loves, it’s tying Trump to racism, even though the president has repeatedly condemned racism and bigotry of any kind.

Anyway, “The View” co-host Joy Behar seemed to think it was big news that Spencer has disavowed Trump.

“Remember Richard Spencer?” Behar said Wednesday.

“He’s basically the organizer of Unite the Right, the white nationalist group that was marching in Charlottesville, he was all in for Trump. Not anymore.”

She then read his tweet, and added, “That’s interesting.”

The studio audience seemed to think this was good news, and cheered once Behar was done reading Spencer’s tweet.

Watch below.

To put it simply, the audience was applauding for a white supremacist because he was [checks notes] anti-Trump.

That’s it. Not because he had apologized for espousing despicable views, but simply because Spencer, a racist, had denounced Trump, a man who is very much not a racist.

The embarrassing display garnered criticism on social media:

I guess now joy behar and white supremacist richard spencer support each other. My my, I guess the enemy of my enemy Trump’s even insane political views!! https://t.co/qsFHiPq5KW — David Sommers (@DavidCSommers) January 8, 2020

The Trump derangement syndrome is so severe in Joy Behar that she sees “good news” in Trump losing a supporter in white nationalist Nazi Richard Spencer. Holy hell.pic.twitter.com/C1Njv7WN6v — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 8, 2020

Every drone in the audience cheers as Joy Behar celebrates *Richard Spencer* hitting Trump. Go, Richard..? Silly women. https://t.co/r1vLvPFrQu — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) January 8, 2020

LOL, Trump has broken Joy Behar so bigly that she is hailing Richard Spencer for criticizing Trump over Soleimani’s death 😂 Trump has literally gotten his enemies to openly cheer for white supremacy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5PPGls5m44 — Mr. Jones™️🇺🇸 (@MrJones_tm) January 8, 2020

The attitude shown by Behar and her studio audience toward Spencer does expose a simple truth: They aren’t motivated by a desire to fight racism or white supremacy; they just hate Trump.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.