On Tuesday night, political genius, history expert, and inveterate Trump-hater Bette Midler found it necessary to expound on the current situation between the United States and Iran, and true to form, she took the side against Trump, stating loftily that the missile attack on the U.S. base in Iraq was a “feint,” that Iran is “thousands of years old & was the first empire in history,” and that Iran is “cunning, crafty, & have lots of what we do not. Patience.”

This tap on the wrist? Does the word “feint” mean anything to you? Or do you actually think this is the end of it?? Iran is thousands of years old & was the first empire in history; surviving because because they are cunning, crafty, & have lots of what we do not. Patience. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 8, 2020

Midler’s knowledge of the world and history is virtually limitless; in June 2017, after a deadly radical Islamist terror attack in London in which three jihadists murdered seven civilians and injured 48 others, Midler tweeted,“More sorrow and grief at the hands of madmen in London. Men and religion are worthless.”

Prior to that, in February 2017, Midler was panicked in New York as the temperature rose to a balmy 62 degrees in the middle of winter, Midler launched another attack on the males of the human species, tweeting, “It is currently 62 degrees in February in NY. Our poor planet, crucified on the cross of fecklessnes, malevolence and greed, mostly by men.”

Midler’s hatred for Trump has evidenced itself in myriad ways since his election; last July, Midler called Trump a racist, tweeting to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, “Dear Jack Dorsey, why don’t you help your country and your planet, by kicking #Trump off of #Twitter? Or shutting down until the next election? You’ve made more than enough money and Trump is strangling the free world w/his racist bile. Be strong. You can improve the course of history!”

In June she deleted a tweet in which she wrote, “He actually looks better here! Maybe someone in his camp can gently give him a shiv. I mean, shove.” Just prior to that Midler had apologized for sharing a quote from Trump that was fake in which he supposedly said in 1998 that Republicans were “the dumbest group of voters in the country.” She added, “He certainly knew his crowd.” Trump responded, “Washed up psycho @BetteMidlerwas forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!”

Social media had its own response to Midler’s expertise on Iran. Daily Wire Editor-In-Chief Ben Shapiro tweeted, “Oh good, Persian history expert Bette Midler is here to decode the ayatollahs’ military strategy.”

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh succinctly noted, “Iran was not the first empire in history.”

Movie critic Christian Toto weighed in, “Let’s forget about the terrorism, barbarism, warmongering and killing people who prefer the same sex lifestyle, amirite? Oh, and let’s also forget the 1,500 Iranian protesters killed a few days ago…. (or does that fall under cunning/crafty?”

Let’s forget about the terrorism, barbarism, warmongering and killing people who prefer the same sex lifestyle, amirite? Oh, and let’s also forget the 1,500 Iranian protesters killed a few days ago…. (or does that fall under cunning/crafty? https://t.co/wan4o0yyHY — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) January 8, 2020

Another Twitter user enlightened Midler further, noting, “Preceding the Persian Empire: the Assyrian (twice), Egyptian (New Kingdom period), Hittite, Babylonian, Akkadian, and Median empires. That’s just in the Near East. In East Asia, the Chinese empire long predated Persia.”

Preceding the Persian Empire: the Assyrian (twice), Egyptian (New Kingdom period), Hittite, Babylonian, Akkadian, and Median empires. That’s just in the Near East. In East Asia, the Chinese empire long predated Persia. Go back to yelling at clouds. https://t.co/uf7dy8oFIw — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) January 8, 2020

H/T Twitchy