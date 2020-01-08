Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed his presidential campaign is gaining strength “despite months of lies and vicious attacks” against him by President Donald Trump.

Biden made his comments in a column posted Tuesday by USA Today.

“Here’s the only question we should be asking: Did Donald Trump abuse the presidency for personal, political gain?” he said. “The answer is clear. He openly, brazenly and repeatedly called for foreign interference in our elections. He indicted himself in full view of the American people, attacking the foundations of our democracy in the process.

“It’s also clear why he did it. Trump knows that in a fair election, if I am the nominee, it will be a tough fight. Poll after poll shows me beating him in key battleground states like Florida and Pennsylvania. That’s why he’s trying to smear me now. He wants to pick the Democratic nominee so that he doesn’t have to face me in November.”

Biden said he has already shown he can stand up to Trump’s “dirty tricks.” He maintained his own campaign is getting stronger “because the truth is not up for debate.”

He accused Trump of “deflecting attention from his own abuses.” And Biden claimed that whenever the president “has gotten into trouble, he has tried to lie, cheat or bully his way out of the consequences.”