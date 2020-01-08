Home Celebrity Not So Yummy: Justin Bieber Says He Has Lyme Disease and Chronic…

Justin Bieber is responding to TMZ and other reports that he looks bad, etc. He says on Instagram that he has Lyme disease and chronic mono. He should know that the Global Lyme Alliance in New York is on this and can help him. I don’t know if it can make his lyrics any better, but you never know. Also, I’m no doctor, but all that ink has probably seeped into his bloodstream.

Here’s his statement:

Verified

While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP

