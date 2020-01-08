Bill Clinton poses with Ghislaine Maxwell

New photos of former President Bill Clinton with Epstein’s ‘pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell and a sex slave on board the private jet “Lolita Express” has surfaced.

The Sun exclusively obtained the photos of Bill Clinton who was also pictured with his arm around Epstein’s masseuse and sex slave Chauntae Davies.

Chauntae Davies told The Sun that she was required to wear a pilot’s uniform in order to appear ‘professional.’

The photos of Bill Clinton were taken on a long distance flight to Africa where he participated in a 5-day ‘humanitarian’ trip with celebrities such as Kevin Spacey.



Bill Clinton with sex slave Chauntae Davies

The Sun also obtained photos of Slick Willie smoking a cigar while relaxing on board the Lolita Express.

The Sun reported:

Now, for the first time, Chauntae Davies has revealed the extraordinary details of Clinton’s long distance flight to Africa with Maxwell and a number of other celebrities. The star-studded group – which included actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker – visited Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Mozambique, Johannesburg and Cape Town in a five-day humanitarian trip. There is no suggestion Clinton, Spacey, 60, or Tucker, 48, did anything wrong during the tour, or knew of Maxwell’s alleged activities on Epstein’s behalf, or the abuse Chauntae suffered at his hands. However, it will further raise concerns about how some of the world’s most famous and powerful people were drawn into Epstein’s circle at a time when he was committing horrific sex crimes. Chauntae, now 40, told The Sun: “It’s clear that Epstein was using this private jet and his wealth to get close to rich and powerful people. “Looking back at these images now it raises a lot of questions about why Bill Clinton was using the plane and what perhaps Jeffrey may have been trying to accomplish by having him around.”

We reported in 2016 before the election that Bill Clinton took numerous trips on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ to Epstein’s private “Orgy Island” where underage girls as young as 14 were prostituted for Epstein’s rich and famous clients like Clinton, Kevin Spacey and Prince Andrew.

Clinton’s claim that his Secret Service were with him every during every trip is bogus because according to reports he simply ditched his security detail in order to stealth travel with Epstein.

In May 2016 FOX News reported that Bill Clinton traveled with Jeffrey Epstein on his famous “Lolita Express” at least 26 times and frequently ditched his secret service detail.

Last summer shortly after Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking minors, Bill Clinton released a panicked statement claiming he knows nothing about Epstein’s horrific sex crimes.

A month later Epstein was found dead in his prison cell and the autopsy photos released sure looks like a wire was used to strangle Epstein.

After all, dead people can’t talk.

