The first footage was released of Iranian officials at the crash site of the Ukrainian plane that killed at least 170 people.

An Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed tonight just minutes ago after takeoff from Tehran, Iran!

This comes on the same night that Iran fired a dozen missiles at US bases in Iraq.

Al Hadath Dubai News reported a missile took down the Ukrainian flight.

(Tweets were translated)

Al Hadath: Preliminary images of the Ukrainian plane suspected of being hit by an Iranian missile

#إيران — الصور الأولية للطائرة الأوكرانية التي يشتبه بأنها سقطت نتيجة إصابتها بصاروخ إيراني — الحدث (@AlHadath) January 8, 2020

Al Hadath: The speed data of the Ukrainian plane suddenly stopped which means it exploded

#إيران — بيانات سرعة الطائرة الأوكرانية توقفت فجأة ما يعني أنها انفجرت — الحدث (@AlHadath) January 8, 2020

Al Hadath: New footage of the Ukrainian plane crashing near Tehran airport and believed to have been hit by an Iranian missile

#إيران — مشاهد جديدة لسقوط الطائرة الأوكرانية قرب مطار طهران ويعتقد أنها أصيبت بصاروخ إيراني — الحدث (@AlHadath) January 8, 2020

Video is circulating of the Ukrainian flight before it went down.

The post BREAKING — Dubai News: IRANIAN MISSILE Took Down Ukrainian Plane that Exploded After Takeoff from Tehran Airport appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.