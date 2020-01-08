On Wednesday, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced that they would split from the Royal family to become “financially independent.”

“Harry and Meghan say they plan to step back as senior members of the British Royal family, and ‘carve out a progressive new role within this institution’ while working ‘to become financially independent,” NBC News reported Wednesday afternoon.

“Harry and Meghan say plan to balance time between U.K. and North America,” the outlet added.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter,” the couple said.

The shocking declaration was called “stunning” by The Associated Press.

