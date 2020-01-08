A Cook County judge has ordered Google to turn over nearly all of Jussie Smollett’s data from the last year as prosecutors move forward in investigating the alleged hate crime hoax.

The Chicago Tribune reported, “The warrants, filed last month in Circuit Court, sought a trove of documentation from Smollett and his manager’s Google accounts — not just emails but also drafted and deleted messages; any files in their Google Drive cloud storage services; any Google Voice texts, calls and contacts; search and web browsing history; and location data.”

In the warrants, investigators asked for an entire year of data, starting in November 2018 and ending in November 2019.

The Tribune added, “Authorities could be looking for any incriminating remarks from Smollett or his manager, especially in the months after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office abruptly dismissed disorderly conduct charges against the then-‘Empire’ actor just weeks after his indictment.”

Foxx’s questionable actions caused public outrage which ultimately contributed to Judge Michael Toomin’s decision to appoint a special prosecutor, former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb, to re-prosecute the case.

In a separate report, the Tribune added, “Webb, 73, now the co-chairman of the powerful Winston & Strawn law firm, has investigated the conduct of numerous targets over the years, from corrupt local officials to a former president.”

The alleged hate crime hoax, in which Smollett is accused of staging an attack on himself, actually started before the alleged stage attack happened.

NPR reported that on January 22, “Smollett … says he received a letter at the Chicago studios where the show is filmed. Inside the letter — according to the actor — were a then-unknown powder, a drawing of a stick figure hanging from a tree, and cutout letters stating: ‘Smollett Jussie you will die black f***.’”

Exactly one week later, on January 29, Smollett told police that he was attacked late at night by two individuals who he claimed “yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him, beat him up, poured a chemical on him, and left him with a rope wrapped around his neck,” NPR added.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.