President Trump addressed the nation Wednesday morning following ballistic missile strikes by Iran targeting two Iraqi bases where U.S. and coalition troops are stationed. No American or Iraqi lives were lost in the attack, Trump announced, and Iran appears to be “standing down.”

“As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump began.

I am pleased to inform you, the American people should be extremely grateful and happy: No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime,” he continued. “We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases.”

“Our great American forces are prepared for anything,” he underscored.

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned, and a very good thing for the world,” he continued.

“No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces, and an early warning system that worked very well,” he said. “I salute the incredible skill and courage of America’s men and women in uniform.”

“For far too long, all the way back to 1979, to be exact,” said the president, “nations have tolerated Iran’s destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East. Those days are over.”

The public address follows Trump’s statement late Tuesday night announcing that early damage reports indicated that no American military personnel were injured in the strikes.

“All is well!” Trump tweeted. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!”

As Trump stated in his remarks Wednesday, Iran has signaled that it hopes to de-escalate the situation, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif issuing a statement late Tuesday stating that Iran does “not seek escalation or war” and suggesting that the missile attack on the two Iraqi bases was its “proportionate” response to the U.S. killing Iran’s top military leader, General Qassem Soleimani.

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched,” Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted after the attack Tuesday night. “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”