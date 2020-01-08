There were reports of warning sirens near the Green Zone in Baghdad today.

This comes the day after Iran fired several missiles at US military bases in Iraq.

FOX News reported Trey Yingst, who is reporting from Baghdad, posted video on Instagram of rocket fire into the Green Zone.

In the video you can hear a warning alarm and a voice announcing, “Incoming. Incoming. Incoming.”

BREAKING: Rocket fire into Baghdad’s Green Zone pic.twitter.com/HaPcDaF22Z — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) January 8, 2020

More video from today in Baghdad.

In video: Siren and two missiles fell on the Green Zone in #Baghdad. #Iraq pic.twitter.com/SeOf21r079 — Sarwan Wllatzheri (@SarwanBarzani_) January 8, 2020

Two missiles hit the Green Zone according to Kurdish Rudaw media.

#BREAKING Two missiles hit Baghdad’s Green Zone, according to Rudaw reporter pic.twitter.com/jydwAx7t3S — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) January 8, 2020

