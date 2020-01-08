https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-warning-sirens-in-baghdad-rocket-fire-reported-in-green-zone/

There were reports of warning sirens near the Green Zone in Baghdad today.

This comes the day after Iran fired several missiles at US military bases in Iraq.

FOX News reported Trey Yingst, who is reporting from Baghdad, posted video on Instagram of rocket fire into the Green Zone.

In the video you can hear a warning alarm and a voice announcing, “Incoming. Incoming. Incoming.”

More video from today in Baghdad.

Two missiles hit the Green Zone according to Kurdish Rudaw media.

