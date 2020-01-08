Fox News’ Bret Baier wondered on Wednesday if ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ was responsible for some of the more unreasonable criticism against President Trump’s decision to kill Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

Baier made the comments on “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday with Bill Hemmer.

“There is this sense that this president perhaps doesn’t get credit when something goes right,” Baier said.

“Originally, as this all was happening, it was going to be World War III. ‘He started World War III and there’s no strategy here,'” Baier added, in the voice of the critics.

“Now we saw what Iran did in response. We see what the U.S. is saying in response to that,” he continued. “And you wonder whether ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ factors in to some of the responses you hear publicly here in Washington.”

Supporters of the president praised him for taking out a designated terror threat to American soldiers and civilians, but his critics have claimed that the act will most likely make the Middle East even more unstable.

The killing of Soleimani led to retaliatory missile strikes on military bases in Iraq from Iran, but no casualties were reported from those attacks.

The phrase “Trump derangement syndrome” is one used by supporters of the president to mock his critics who show an extreme bias against the president, to the point of derangement.

Here’s the segment from Fox News:

Bret Baier: Criticism of US policy on Iran is Trump derangement syndrome



