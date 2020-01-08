In the summer of 2017, South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg’s chief of staff alerted the city’s then-deputy director of public works that there was a problem: a section of road directly in front of Buttigieg’s home was not on the city’s paving list, even though city records later reportedly showed that piece of pavement had been considered in good condition.

As The Washington Free Beacon reported, “Emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request show that Buttigieg’s then-chief of staff Angela Kouters expressed concern that Buttigieg’s home would not benefit from road maintenance.”

Kouters stated in an email to deputy director of public works Jitin Kain, “What’s going on with the paving on North Shore? It wasn’t on the latest paving list.” Two days later Kain said he had “mentioned to the mayor that north shore was being added.” The Beacon noted that city records indicated the work was completed 10 days later.

The Beacon buttressed its claim that the street in front of Buttigieg’s home was in good shape, noting:

South Bend uses the Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) scale, a 10-point rating system used to evaluate pavement conditions, according to a press release. Roads that receive a score between one and four are recommended for repaving. A full list of street assessments by South Bend in March 2017 shows the portion of North Shore directly in front of Buttigieg’s home, stretching from Michigan St. to Lafayette Blvd., was rated a six, indicating it was in “good” condition.

The Beacon quoted Eric Horvath, South Bend’s public works director, who protested that Buttigieg had nothing to do with the paving decision, that PASER ratings are not the only standard the city uses to make decisions and that the city sometimes adds to its paving list. The Beacon succinctly noted that the city’s press release only cites the PASER ratings.

It cost over $45,000 to repave the road in front of Buttigieg’s home in 2017; the city’s budget that year allotted $1.49 million for “road improvements.”

As The Daily Wire reported in November, according to the Los Angeles Times, Buttigieg had been mocked for his private fundraisers. The Times noted, “The acrimony has spilled over onto the campaign trail with rivals increasingly sniping at Buttigieg by name. In a year when Democrats fielded their most diverse slate of candidates ever, some are frustrated by him outperforming women and candidates of color with longer resumes. Compounding that sting is his meager support among black and Latino voters, a core of the Democratic base.”

Rebecca Katz, founder of the progressive consulting firm New Deal Strategies, labeled the South Bend mayor as “the living and breathing embodiment of white male privilege,”adding, “Right now, people don’t really know who Pete Buttigieg is. He’s different at the end of 2019 than he was at the start of 2019.”

In April 2019, Buttigieg told Trevor Noah, “I’ve been reflecting on this because one of the things about privilege, especially things like white privilege or male privilege, is that you don’t think about it very much. It’s being in an out-group where you are constantly reminded of it. It’s not when you are in a majority or a privileged group. And so, I try to check myself and make sure I try to understand the factors that help explain why things are going well.”