GOESER: Gun Control Hurts People Like Me

‘She Should Send Them Over’: Senate Democrats Want Pelosi To End Stalemate Over Impeachment Articles

GOP Congresswoman Who Squared Off With Schiff Posts Massive Campaign Fundraising Numbers

MCCALL: CNN’s Covington Settlement Shows Danger Of Agenda-Based Reporting

‘We’re The Bear’: Meghan McCain Fires Back At Claims We Shouldn’t ‘Poke The Bear’ In Iran

‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’: Lara Logan Doesn’t Understand Americans Defending Iran

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Confirm They Will ‘Step Back’ From Royal Roles

Bret Baier Warns ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ Influencing Media Response To Iran

Oscars To Go Hostless Again In 2020

Jussie Smollett Will Not Ever Be Returning To ‘Empire’ Following Alleged Hate Crime Hoax

Trump Offers Iran A Chance For Peace After Country Launches Missiles At US Bases In Iraq

Supreme Court Orders Fast Response In Obamacare Challenge

New Book: Kushner Family ‘Lied’ On Immigration Forms To Enter US

Porn Star Kendra Lust Encourages Women To Support Other Women During Twitter Exchange

Glacier National Park Is Changing Signs Warning That Glaciers Would Be Gone By 2020. Here’s What They Say

Bombshell: ‘Hannity’ Cancels Geraldo Rivera During Iran Coverage

CLELAND: Heritage Should Take Tucker Carlson’s Advice On Big Tech

Florida Judge Blocks Release Of Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Files

Is Kim Jong Un Sending A Message To Trump?

Rep. Duncan Hunter To Resign From Congress January 13

CNN Agrees To Settle With Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann

Libertarians Are Finally Starting To Think About Governance, But They’re Missing One Key Problem

Despite No Evidence Of His Guilt, A Pennsylvania Man Remains In Prison